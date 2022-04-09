Ethical farmer Becky helps children embrace nature and sustainable food

Farming entrepreneur Becky Cole is leading “a seasonal exploration” of the family farm next week that’s designed to encourage children to embrace nature as part of a longstanding commitment to sustainability.

Becky, who owns Ballycastle-based Broughgammon Farm with husband Charlie, has developed an innovative Nature Kids Club for children aged 12 years and younger which will guide them in forest crafts, gardening, foraging, cooking, sensory nature walks, and learning about nature.

The course uses recycled materials for crafts, organic seeds and all wild and cultivated food is grown on the farm without any fertilisers or pesticides.

Becky Cole focuses on sustainable and transparent farming at Broughgammon Farm, near Ballycastle

“The club will help children learn about looking after this beautiful part of the world, nature and land stewardship. The children will see where their food comes from, how to forage, grow food and cook outside,” explains Becky, an experienced family herbalist, gardener, natural skincare expert, broadcaster and author,” she says.

“The whole class is very hands-on including cooking, picking plants, sowing, harvesting, experiencing nature, and crafts. Each club starts with a nature walk, including exciting outdoor activities and wraps up with some nature crafts.”

A mum of two young children, Becky describes herself as “a regenerative gardener, herbalist and forager”. Her interest in natural living was sparked when she became burnt out from city life in Dublin and decided to move with Charlie to the award-winning family farm in Co Antrim. She now plays a key role on the farm, a Food NI member and part of Taste Causeway, which was won widespread acclaim for its ethical techniques especially in rearing and processing goat and rose veal products for sale here and abroad.

Charlie’s parents Robin and Millie also help with the farm and business activities which have included participation at local food markets, including the iconic St George’s in Belfast and Coleraine, and providing snacks such as the famed ‘Billy Burgers’ from goat meat at various events. It has also won national awards for its original goat tacos.

Charlie Cole of Broughgammon ethical farm in Ballycastle

The inspirational family business is now recognised here, in Britain and the RoI for the strength of its focus on sustainable farming techniques. The kids club is also now featured in the programme of activities within the TourismNI and FoodNI initiative to promote sustainability in the food and hospitality industries and thereby help preserve the local environment.

“At Broughgammon, our focus has long been on producing sustainable, local food in keeping with the slow food ethos. I also run a series of hosted artisan classes on the farm as well as baking with lots of polytunnel based vegetables grown all year round for our farm café and our own consumption,” adds Becky.

The farm is also assisting the development of the burgeoning artisan cheese industry here by running expert workshops led by Silke Cropp of the multi-award winning Corleggy Cheese from Belturbet in Co. Cavan. Silke currently makes cheese from goat’s, cow’s and sheep milk sourced from local farmers. Attendees at the classes are shown how to make cheese which they are then able to enjoy later at home.

Other popular classes and workshops include harvesting fresh seaweed, wild botanicals for natural skincare products, foraging sessions in spring, summer and autumn, and butchery.

Ballygammon Farm in Ballycastle rears goats and veal

“Our farm is small but with a mighty purpose, to highlight the importance of eating sustainably,” Becky continues. “We farm kid goat and free range rose veal, both bi-products of the dairy industry here and wrongly considered waste products. We have been farming both for many years now and have showcased our products at the British Street Food Awards (winning best snack!) and also Ballymaloe for their LitFest.

“We now open the farm every weekend for visitors to go for a healthy walk, enjoy our cafe and shop for lovely produce such as local cheese and raw milk. We also sell meat boxes and can post all across Ireland and the UK,” she adds. “It is really important to us to have complete transparency when it comes to how we farm. This is why we encourage our visitors and customers to wander around the farm, visit the animals and peek at our vegetable field and polytunnels. We aim to help them to learn more about our regenerative farming approach and permaculture principles,” she adds.

The small café offers the full farm to fork experience. “We pride ourselves on serving up home-grown produce combined with local, Irish artisan products such as Ursa Minor Bakery’s sourdough breads, also from Ballycastle, Corleggy cheese, handcrafted butters from Abernethy in Dromara, Co Down and hot chocolate from NearyNogs in Rostrevor, also from Co Down.