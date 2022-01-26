Event to boost ‘Business to Business’ sales in Northern Ireland

The speakers are international sales trainer, Colly Graham, Niraj Kapur, a ‘LinkedIn Top Voice in Sales 2021’ and successful author, Tierna Byrne, a multi award-winning design and marketing consultant and Magherfelt author and sale coach Jim Irving

Open to all local business people, The Northern Ireland Sales Summit 2022, will take place in Belfast on Wednesday, February 2 and aims to specifically address the challenges facing the B2B issue.

The speakers are international sales trainer, Colly Graham, Niraj Kapur, a ‘LinkedIn Top Voice in Sales 2021’ and successful author, Tierna Byrne, a multi award-winning design and marketing consultant and Magherafelt author and sales coach Jim Irving.

Jim, an award-winning author of three books on the subject, explained: “Sales is the bedrock of commerce in Northern Ireland and across the world. It’s what creates the revenues that support firms and jobs. When we think of sales, we often picture Business-to-Consumer (B2C) sales – shops, individual car sales for example; but Business-to-Business (B2B) sales are equally important and critical to our economy.

“It is this category that enables our great local companies to export around the world, grow and prosper. Over recent years there have been fewer events supporting this critical activity here than in many equivalent areas of the UK and Europe.

“The event is for salespeople, their managers, business leaders, marketing specialists and entrepreneurs.”

The half day event will feature the four guest speakers, each an expert in their own area, covering a number of issues including improving sales skills, developing better sales strategies, becoming more successful using LinkedIn and improving and strengthening your personal and business image and brand.

Jim added: “It is hoped that this first event will be the start of a series helping Northern Ireland businesses to compete more effectively and grow revenues locally and internationally.”

The organisers have already gained support and surpassed their initial target for attendees, illustrating the latent demand in Northern Ireland. However they are keen to host as many people as they can on the day.

For more information, contact any of the above organisers on Linkedin, or visit the booking site at ‘Eventbrite’ by searching for the event title or by clicking https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/northern-ireland-sales-summit-2022-tickets-228387100967

