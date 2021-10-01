EW markets form basis for growth as Mallaghan assumes profit for 2021

A temporary halt in production at both its aviation manufacturing facilities in Northern Ireland and in the United States in spring 2020 led to a reduced turnover of £43,046,460 compared to that of 2019 (£69,901,175).

Despite a record first Quarter, the annual accounts post an operating loss of £508,948 for 2020, now deemed the worst year on record for the aviation industry. In 2019 the company, which sells airport ground support equipment (GSE) in more than 100 countries across the world, recorded an operating profit of £4,867,165.

Ronan Mallaghan, managing director at Mallaghan, said: “Demand for air travel in 2020 was approximately two thirds less than that of 2019. As would be expected this had a significant impact on the demand for the GSE we manufacture for airlines and airports across the world. However, with all challenges come opportunity, and that is how we have approached the last 18 months.

Ronan Mallaghan, managing director at Mallaghan

“Processes have been reviewed at all levels of the business resulting in improved efficiencies, and our R&D strategy has been altered to reflect the new needs of the aviation industry post-pandemic.

“Despite the challenging conditions we continued to invest in our people and in R&D, resulting in the launch of our new i-tec brand to further develop our range of eco-friendly and electric products that will assist customers achieve the industry’s environmental targets.

“Air travel demand is returning at a different pace across the world and we are looking to new opportunities in markets such as China and the United States where a return to air travel has happened much faster than in Europe.

“With continued success in these markets and the healthy orders we are already seeing for 2022, I anticipate Mallaghan will see a prompt return to profit.”

Mallaghan Engineering was founded by Terry Mallaghan in County Tyrone in the 1960s as a Civil Engineering contractor and branched into GSE products in 1990.

