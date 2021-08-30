Expansion for family owned garden firm Hillmount

Opened by the Mercer family, Hillmount Cheshire represents a £500,000 investment and will initially create five new jobs for the local area.

Speaking about locating the newest member of the Hillmount family of garden centres in England, Robin Mercer, managing director of Hillmount, said: “The past 18 months have provided us with challenges and opportunities the likes of which we have not witnessed before. The timing to expand into GB felt right, simply because we have developed a strong customer base in England, Scotland and Wales and we want to provide our GB customers with the same excellent customer service that our loyal customers in Northern Ireland enjoy. As our online sales to GB have grown steadily in the past 18 months we decided to grasp the opportunity and expand our business to include a physical presence in Cheshire in line with customer demand.

“As well as creating the presence of a new garden lifestyle and outdoor living experience for residents in the local area, Hillmount Cheshire makes liaising with our GB suppliers easier and provides us with an opportunity to expand our online reach further.”

Celebrating the opening of Hillmount Cheshire are Courtney Best, David Mercer, Gemma Mercer, Edith Mercer, Robin Mercer, Alan Mercer and Naomi Ferguson

Hillmount Cheshire stocks Weber barbecues and accessories, a wide selection of Kettler garden furniture and gardening equipment. The giftware range offers gifts for all occasions and the clothing area includes outdoor and leisure brand Regatta.

Hillmount also has garden lifestyle centres in Belfast, Bangor and Ards.

