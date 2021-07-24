Expert on international movement of goods to attend business seminar

Sue Wright, Exporter Services Ltd

The workshops are an initiative of the Growth North West initiative project that is being rolled out by Council, the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, Invest Northern Ireland InterTradeIreland, Enterprise NW and the Strabane Enterprise Agency, to give companies advice and direction on how to export their product or their service and to help support business recovery across the North West region.

Facilitated by the local Chamber of Commerce, the workshops are led by expert presenters offering advice and information which will focus on a different topic and skillset at each session.

Last month the first of the series of workshops was held in which local business persons shared their experiences of their export journey and offered advice and support to those looking to enter new markets

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second workshop, entitled Export Documentation and Logistics is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 27, from 11am to 1pm via Zoom, and will feature Sue Wright, Exporter Services Ltd, who will give her expert advice on how businesses can get a better understanding of the fundamentals of getting their cargo to its destination successfully.

Sue, who has many years’ experience in the international trade and movement of goods across the world, will provide an outline of the basic principles and an introduction to the processes that need to be followed.

The first workshop was a huge success and it is hoped more businesses will avail of the opportunity to get help as the local economy attempts to recover after a challenging and difficult period. Businesses are advised to get on board and to see what they can learn so they can adapt to the recent surge in cross-border trade, the increasing use of digital marketing and social media, as well as accelerated growth in sales through e-commerce and how they need to look at new business opportunities and new markets.

Welcoming the series of workshops, Des Gartland Invest Northern Ireland’s North West Regional Manager, said: “Exporting can be transformative for a business and pursuing markets outside Northern Ireland can offer major business benefits. Covid-19 has meant that many Northern Ireland companies are having to rethink their business strategies and look at new markets. Following the success of last month’s workshop , we are rolling out this second workshop which will give participants insight and best practice into exporting logistics and movement of goods. These workshops will support companies in the North West region to grow exports, which will fuel the recovery and longer term sustainability of our economy. I would encourage companies in the North West to take up this opportunity and attend these bespoke business workshops.”

Margaret Hearty, Designated Officer at InterTradeIreland, explained: “InterTradeIreland is focused on supporting small businesses in RoI and NI explore new cross-border markets, as well as helping them adapt and respond to the changing trade relationships. I would encourage local businesses across the North West region to attend the webinar on July 27 and gain practical and up-to-date information on how to export their goods outside of Northern Ireland.”

John Mc Gowan, Enterprises Northwest, added: “Getting the right information on exporting is often the biggest problem businesses face. Having someone like Sue Wright speak at this event and navigate the practical steps to take is fantastic for local NW companies. It’s the type of focused advice that companies really need to begin exporting”.

Businesses interested in taking part in the July Export Documentation and Logistics seminar are advised that they must register in advance. The session will take place on Tuesday, July 27 from 11am to 1pm. To register to join the event click on www.londonderrychamber.co.uk/event-page/​

Attendees will also be invited to avail of an opportunity to book in a one to one 15 minute session with the speakers later that afternoon between 2 and 5pm. There are limited slots available so these will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. Book these by contacting [email protected]

Other up and coming workshops include - Tuesday, August 24: Michael McIntyre - Sales Prospecting for Export Growth; Tuesday, September 28: Declan Murtagh - Maximising Social Media; Tuesday, October 26: Una McSorley - Perfecting your Pitch and Tuesday, November 30: Michael McIntyre - Selling Effectively.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.