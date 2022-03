Expressions of Interest for outdoor mobile catering opportunities

Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Cllr Errol Thompson

The Council are seeking vendors who can offer quality refreshments, provide a professional and reliable service and meet the sustainability values of the Council to submit an Expression of Interest.

Speaking about the opportunities chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Cllr Errol Thompson said: “The number of mobile refreshment units which began operating successfully during the Covid-19 pandemic demonstrated that there was a clear need for this type of venture.

“This is an ideal chance for entrepreneurs to grow their business at designated sites across the district and I would encourage all mobile catering business to consider availing of this excellent opportunity.”

The Expression of Interest is a simply online process. The closing date for submissions is 12noon on Thursday, March 31.

