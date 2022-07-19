EY Northern Ireland announces two new equity partners

Judith and Aoife join the EY partnership alongside 25 other new equity partners bringing the total number of partners in EY, across Ireland and Northern Ireland, to 116.
18 of these new partners have been admitted to the partnership from within EY, including Judith and Aoife, while a further nine are direct admit partners. These new appointments reflect the firm’s increased investment across all regions and service areas.
Rob Heron, managing partner, EY Northern Ireland, said: “Huge congratulations to our two new EY partners on reaching this exciting milestone. Aoife and Judith have achieved so much to get to this point in their careers and it is with great pride that on behalf of EY Northern Ireland, I wish them many years of continued success as they join our all-island business.
“At EY Northern Ireland, in addition to helping our clients navigate challenges, we are focused on helping our clients embrace opportunities that will deliver long-term sustainable value and growth. Both Aoife and Judith are partners in our consulting practice, which is a key growth area for us and an area where we feel confident we can provide clients with unrivalled expertise and skill. Our new partners will play a huge part in developing and leading our teams to ensure that our clients have the support they need to thrive now and for many years to come.”