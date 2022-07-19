EY Northern Ireland announces two new equity partners

Aoife Warren, Rob Heron and Judith Savage

Judith and Aoife join the EY partnership alongside 25 other new equity partners bringing the total number of partners in EY, across Ireland and Northern Ireland, to 116.

18 of these new partners have been admitted to the partnership from within EY, including Judith and Aoife, while a further nine are direct admit partners. These new appointments reflect the firm’s increased investment across all regions and service areas.

Rob Heron, managing partner, EY Northern Ireland, said: “Huge congratulations to our two new EY partners on reaching this exciting milestone. Aoife and Judith have achieved so much to get to this point in their careers and it is with great pride that on behalf of EY Northern Ireland, I wish them many years of continued success as they join our all-island business.