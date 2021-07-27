EY partners with Catalyst to help develop NI’s innovation ecosystem

Catalyst is an independent, not-for-profit organisation focused on fostering entrepreneurship and innovation, supporting transformative businesses and developing Northern Ireland’s tech industry.

The epicentre of Northern Ireland’s tech sector, they provide the home, support and networks to nurture innovators and entrepreneurs to aim higher and succeed faster. They also invest the surplus generated from our property operations to provide the underwriting necessary for local community-led innovation ecosystem that supports over 900 startups, entrepreneurs and innovators pro bono each year to create and scale innovation companies in Northern Ireland.

As one of Catalyst’s platinum partners, EY will engage with the Catalyst ecosystem, to learn from other partner organisations and to influence the range of programmes it runs for entrepreneurs and start-up companies at all stages of development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured at the Catalyst Innovation Centre on Queen’s Island in Belfast are and Trudy Parry from Catalyst and Ian Edwards from EY

EY Northern Ireland employs over 600 people and provides Consulting, Assurance (audit), Tax and Strategy and Transactions services to NI’s leading businesses, working with 78 of the top 100 companies in the region.

Praising the partnership, Ian Edwards, Tax Partner, EY Northern Ireland highlighted the importance of forward thinking.

He continued: “We look forward to working closely with the team at Catalyst to support their ongoing drive to improve and enhance the local science and technology sector. Having supported hundreds of NI businesses in the past 24 years of our EY Entrepreneur of the Year programme, we have seen the massive potential of Northern Ireland’s vibrant tech sector and are excited to bring that expertise to the fore in this partnership with Catalyst.

“In the past 16 months of the pandemic we have all learned that in times of crisis there are significant opportunities to transform, innovate and thrive and we’re excited to support tech entrepreneurs on their journey to reach higher and succeed faster now and into the future.”

Trudy Parry, Partner Programme Manager at Catalyst, added: “We are really happy to have EY coming on board to support Catalyst as a Platinum member company and look forward to working with the team in Belfast to benefit from their global expertise and create initiatives that will further enhance Northern Ireland’s international reputation as a tech hub.

“Catalyst has identified a number of key clusters that will drive Northern Ireland’s economy in the coming decade and we are delighted to have the support of industry partners like EY who recognise the need to embrace the opportunities created by the new technologies and new ways of doing business that are emerging.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.