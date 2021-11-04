Family parking now easier in Ballymena Town Centre

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council's car parks manager, Andrew Oliver with Alderman Audrey Wales MBE

If you’re planning on starting your Christmas shopping early, or want to use your High Street Shop Local card to support the wonderful businesses across Ballymena, you will now be able to avail of the larger parent and child parking spaces at the Tower Centre multi-storey car parks, as well as at Church Street 1 and 2 and Broughshane Street.

You can still park at council-owned car parks for five hours in Ballymena – as well as in Carrickfergus and Larne – for just £1, giving you plenty of time to pick up that perfect gift, meet a friend for coffee or sample the famous Mid and East Antrim hospitality at any of our fabulous local restaurants, bars and cafés.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, welcomed the installation of the new parking bays at key locations in Ballymena: “This is great news for Ballymena and will be a real boost to the town as a major shopping destination in Northern Ireland.

“It is especially welcome that the new parking spaces are in place in time for Ballymena Discount Day, which has an even bigger range of bargains and special offers up for grabs this year, on Thursday, November 4.

“Well done to all those involved within Council for making this happen!”

Alderman Audrey Wales MBE added: “I am delighted to see that it is now easier and more convenient for parents, grandparents, childminders and all those who are travelling with young children to park in these four council-owned car parks in town.

“It can be difficult navigating in and out of a car with a young child and a pram or buggy, so these new parking spaces will be a welcome addition to our retail offering across Ballymena.

“This is something I had long been campaigning for on behalf of local people who had asked for the council to make parking easier for parents and families, so it is fantastic to see it become a reality.”

