Farm family enterprise enjoying huge success from dedication to quality

Tyrone farming family Sam and Lorna Robinson and their sons Robert and Richard have created one of our most successful food businesses that’s supplying a range of quality foods to all the main supermarkets and many other grocery stores here, in Great Britain and the Irish Republic.

Based on a sprawling livestock farm near Pomeroy, their enterprising business, Cloughbane Farm Foods, has won widespread recognition for its longstanding commitment to handcrafted meals that combine outstanding taste, quality, wholesomeness with value for money, the latter now a massively important feature of the small enterprise at this time of spiralling energy and other living costs.

It’s a successful and innovation-led food manufacturing operation that’s grown from a popular farm shop. In addition, the business is now one of our most enterprising farm diversifications.

Lorna Robinson, managing director of Cloughbane Farm Foods in Pomeroy

The Tyrone company’s range of quality pies and ready meals, all produced in their ultra-modern factory from mostly local ingredients, proved hugely successful during the pandemic with home cooks in particular.

“We’ve seen a surge in sales of our popular pie range such as the chicken, ham and leek from customers seeking traditional family foods during the pandemic,” says managing director Lorna. “This growth has been sustained as the eating at home trend has continued to develop following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.”

The range of premium handcrafted pies for Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury and other grocers has recently been revamped to keep pace with the rapidly growing demand for quality, locally produced foods from original recipes.

Influential UK Great Taste Awards have been achieved for the chicken, ham and leak, and the steak and onion pies in particular.

Based on a 180-acre cattle and sheep farm in lush Tyrone pastureland, the Robinson family has been associated with the area since 1906. Cloughbane Farm Foods was launched in 2002 and has since developed into one of our most successful and innovative farm businesses under Lorna’s skilled, ambitious and dedicated leadership. The farm continues to be run by Sam.

It’s a real family business in which sons Richard and Robert have key roles, helping to develop Cloughbane into a role model for other farm enterprised and smaller food producers through its continuing investment in facilities and original foods from its strong market focus and close working relationships with major retailers and wholesalers.

The enterprise, furthermore, has a longstanding focus on strategic innovation which has included investment to develop novel products for growing sectors of its marketplace. These have included an investment of over £200,000 in a range of convenience meals for children that make life easier for parents.

‘Cloughbane Little Farm’ provided a selection of healthy and convenient ready-meals for children aged one to six years. All are handmade from quality, locally sourced ingredients.

Lorna explains: “When our own family grew, and my grandchildren were born, I was reminded of how difficult it can be for busy families to find tasty, nutritious and quick meal options for young children. As parents and grandparents ourselves, we understand how much care goes into selecting what young children eat, so these results are extremely important to us. We are proud to have created a range that helps busy families, without compromising on anything that matters.”

Essential feedback from customers about existing products and ideas for new additions to its range also comes from its popular and impressive farm shop. As well as its broad portfolio of deli pies, Cloughbane supplies a comprehensive range of fresh beef, pork, chicken and lamb cuts, all from its modern processing plant approved to the highest EC hygiene standards.

Lorna attributes the company’s continuing success to the increasing awareness in its key markets of the provenance and artisan nature of its products, a trend which increased significantly during the pandemic.

“We’ve noticed that consumers have become more interested than ever before in where their food comes from, what’s in it and who produces it. Our approach has always been based on transparency in everything we do. Wholesomeness is also vitally important to us. Our focus is on good, honest and wholesome food using only the best ingredients from suppliers we have known and trusted for decades. The beef, for example, that we use in our deli range of pies is sourced from our own herd and hung for at least 28 days to provide a distinctively tender, rich and succulent taste.

“As well as the developing business in the Republic and the interest from Scotland and England, our internet sales are growing steadily and we have a developing list of regular customers in Britain and further afield who recognise the benefits of handcrafted foods based on our heritage and dedication to wholesome foods as fourth generation farmers.

“We’ve also benefited immensely in areas such as new product development and package from the guidance and practical support provided by Invest NI and food team at Loughry,” she adds.

