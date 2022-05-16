Farrans awarded contract for £39m Keynsham recycling hub

This significant project will see the development of a new, modern facility offering a range of services which will make it easier for residents to recycle and help reduce general waste and operational costs. Works have commenced on site and, when complete, the four-hectare site will include a modern recycling centre, a reuse shop for people to donate items for reuse and resale, an MOT centre and an education centre.

Glenn Gilmore, regional director at Farrans, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded the contract to deliver this state-of-the-art project. In line with the council’s Climate and Ecological Emergency declarations and policy aims, the Keynsham Recycling Hub project will integrate many sustainability measures including on-site renewable energy generation. We are pleased to be growing our logistics and waste management portfolio in England.

“Farrans bring a strong organisational approach to responsibly managing our environmental footprint across site operations and value chain. This project will see the delivery of new innovative methods providing a high quality environmentally friendly solution to the Council’s asset.

Councillor David Wood, cabinet member for Neighbourhood Services, Glenn Gilmore, regional director, Farrans, Councillor Kevin Guy, leader of the council and Clare Taylor, contracts manager at Farrans

”Alongside the construction works Farrans is committed to the delivery of an impactful programme of Social Value and Community Engagement in partnership with the local community in Keynsham and the wider Bath & North East Somerset area. We believe it is important to develop and support a skilled workforce on site and build the skills capacity of the construction sector of the future leaving a lasting legacy in the heart of the communities that we work in.”

Councillor David Wood, cabinet member for Neighbourhood Services, added: “I’ve been along to meet the teams working on this project and I am very pleased to see the progress made on site. Keynsham Recycling Hub is an ambitious project which includes a raft of innovative measures that will help us to tackle the climate and ecological emergencies.

“It will be transformational, expanding public recycling provision while future-proofing our service and meeting the need for household waste and recycling and kerbside collections now and in the future. I’m looking forward to coming back and seeing the construction progress.”