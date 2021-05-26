Farrans Construction wins national award for South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon

Sarah Fearon, a community business partner at Farrans

Sponsored by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), the Awards celebrate the extraordinary individuals and organisations who support learning, raise aspirations and illuminate careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The judges praised Farrans said: “While building the South Lake Leisure Centre in County Armagh, Northern Ireland, Farrans also incorporated a first-class education programme, looking to strengthen the local community and use STEM to boost children’s education and future career prospects. Lots of the activity centred on widening participation, from site visits and work experience, to engineering challenges and careers skills session. The judges praised the project as an exemplary case of building community engagement.”

Farrans Construction, a CRH company, employs more than 500 people, has offices in London, Cambridge, Edinburgh and Belfast with further site offices connecting its regional network.

Sarah Fearon, a community business partner at Farrans, explained: “We are extremely proud of South Lake Leisure Centre, a modern leisure facility which we delivered for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council. As a responsible business, we always look for ways to have a positive impact on the communities we are working in. Our in-house Community Business Partner team look after stakeholder management, employment and skills development, community engagement and education outreach. We always engage with our clients and supply chain to create bespoke programmes which address the needs in the local area and we were delighted with the level of interest that our STEM programme attracted on this project.”

Yvonne Baker, Chief Executive of STEM Learning, added: “I am delighted that we are recognising the achievements of individuals, organisations and clubs that have continued to inspire young people virtually - and face to face when they have been able to. I am particularly pleased to celebrate the Award presented to Farrans for their outstanding contribution to widening participation, diversity and inclusion in STEM - a topic close to my heart.”

