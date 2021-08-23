Female entrepreneurs launch women in mid-life day and expo

The event, on October 21, is set to become an important date for the calendar as this unique event aims to support and empower women in business over the age of 40.

The Expo is a one-day virtual event designed specifically for women over 40 who need inspiration, guidance and business services to find the perfect career match or business support and advice. The day will help women to find their passion, explore opportunities and become financially self-sufficient and it will be held on International Women in Mid-life Day.

Co-founder Sharon Murray, orginally from Bangor, said: “There are so many amazing women out there in their 50s, 60s even 70s who have incredible business ideas or who are running businesses but feel they are totally unsupported and are constantly competing against the new wave of young, vibrant and assertive 20-something entrepreneurs, mumpreneur and fempreneurs.”

Co-founder Sharon Murray

Now living near Glenavy, Sharon (53) graduated from Queen’s University with a degree in Spanish and Business in 1990 and has worked mainly in the education sector as a PA/office manager. She always wanted to start her own business but time never allowed until two years ago when she made an impulsive decision to leave her job and try her hand at being a virtual assistant where she began to hone her Linkedin skills. As a single mum of two and having had debt issues, she finally followed her dream of running her own business and is now the founder of the LinkedIn Revolution. She coaches entrepreneurs, freelancers and small business owners on how to attract clients on LinkedIn with her own zany and witty style.

Along with Denise Ferguson (40) and Nicola Toner (50), Sharon is passionate about inspiring and empowering females in mid-life to take control, make a difference in society and create a modern image of what “mid-life” really stands for.

Sharon continued: “The initial concept came from Business Mentor, Moira Doherty (63) who is a huge campaigner for support and recognition of ‘Women in Mid-life’ and this has evolved into the creation of the international awareness day and Expo.”

Moira has been an entrepreneur for many years, has been campaigning and supporting female entrepreneurs in their ‘mid-life’ to become successful businesswomen and gain financial freedom and security for their futures. She is the founder of the WOWS Collective (Wonderful Older Women Succeeding) and is passionate about leaving a legacy that will support women to create the life they desire and one that makes them feel valued for years to come.

She knew she couldn’t achieve her goals and dreams alone and so enlisted the help of three of Denise, Sharon and Nicola to form ‘The 206 Group Limited’ – a company which will facilitate “International Women in Mid-Life Day” each year, along with the set-up of various charitable, enterprise and scholarship schemes especially designed to assist and support women over 40 to become driven, empowered and determined entrepreneurs.

Denise is a bold, funny, Commercial Property Surveyor, who has been running her own practice in St Albans for almost 10 years negotiating leases for salon owners, alongside advising the British Government on their property portfolio.

Nicola is a Business Planning Expert, Crowdfunding Mentor and certified Project Manager. She has a long history of business planning and has worked for huge corporations and successfully managed many clients including John Lewis, RoadChef and BHS since becoming self-employed at 38. Now 50, Nicola is fortunate enough to live in the beautiful province of Granada in Spain.

To find out more about the expo and to register to reserve your spot please visit – www.midlifewomeninbusiness.com or email [email protected]

