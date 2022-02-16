Fermanagh company continues the fight against Covid with £150,000 investment

The new regulations will see some products now on the market withdrawn but Optizan as a biocide will continue to be at the forefront in both the EU and UK.

Managing director, Neville McElwaine says the Fermanagh company is taking the fight to protect against Covid and its mutations to “infinity and beyond.”

He continued: “Staff at McElwaine Technical Services recognise their obligations are very much to people and to the health of the planet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neville McElwaine, managing director of McElwaine Technical Solutions

“Optizan is earth-friendly and the processes we use have a low carbon footprint.

“The short supply chain takes local Fermanagh water, salt manufactured in England, and electricity, 44% of which is generated from renewable resources to produce a branded shelf-ready Northern Ireland product with global potential.

“Using disinfectant that is harmful to the planet misses the entire point of what disinfectant should be: which is a commitment to the future.”

McElwaine Technical Services has been successful in penetrating some of the most demanding and stringent industrial cleanroom sectors with its Optizan solution at a time when the public are becoming more wary of the chemicals in their environemtn including homes and at work.

Given public concern, McElwaine Technical Services recently commissioned French-born immunologist, Clémence Guirat, to evaluate their product and received a glowing report.

“The Optizan solution doesn’t smell like alcohol or bleach,” she reported.

“It doesn’t have the very fluid texture of alcohol or the slippery texture of bleach.

“Instead, it has a water-like appearance and feel, protecting against dangerous bacteria, spores and coronaviruses – but without any of the harmful effects to planet or people.”

According to Neville, Optizan is the first port of call in care homes, student accommodation, child-care facilities and hospitality venues who have been quick to see its many benefits and efficacy.

“I’m delighted to say the company is shipping high volumes of Optizan across Great Britain and Ireland, spanning Devon to Glasgow, East Anglia to Wales and Cork to Donegal,” he added.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.