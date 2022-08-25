Festival of business roars into St George’s Market

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland Chamber is set to host the province’s biggest business networking event in St George’s Market, Belfast.

The event will take place on Wednesday, September 14.

With over 100 exhibitors and more than 800 attendees, the Festival of Business will have a carnival theme, celebrating and showcasing the quality, diversity and ingenuity of local companies.

Peter McVerry, U105, Fiona Simpson, Amazon Web Services, Christopher Morrow, NI Chamber, Ann McGregor, NI Chamber, councillor Gareth Spratt, Belfast City Council and performers from Belfast Mela, who will be providing entertainment at NI Chamber’s Festival of Business

Attendees will have the chance to hear from a stellar line-up on the main stage which includes Colin Hughes, chief executive of Four Star Pizza and Fiona Simpson, head of commercial Northern Ireland at Amazon Web Services.

Throughout the morning, there will be an opportunity for businesspeople to network and learn in a lively, interactive environment whilst enjoying a festival atmosphere with entertainment, giveaways and a live radio broadcast.

The event is backed by headline sponsor Dublin Airport, supporting sponsors Amazon Web Services and Belfast City Council, as well as media partner U105.

The Festival of Business is free to members and non-members to attend.