If you are looking for the perfect gift for the foodie in your life or picking up some essential tasty treats this festive season look no further than your local Lidl Northern Ireland store.

Available throughout the festive season customers can shop without compromise as the market leading discount retailer promise quality products at affordable prices – while supporting local businesses.

From delicious sweet treats and scrumptious savoury bites to a premium range of cheese and spirits to cheers to the holiday season, shoppers are sure to find something suitable for every budget at Lidl NI this Christmas.

For those with savoury palates, Lidl NI’s popular festive cheese range is back, and we all know there is nothing better than the gift of cheese at Christmas time.

Their Deluxe Irish Cheese Hamper is a cheese lover’s dream. Packed full of products from local Irish artisan cheeses including Cashel Blue, Cooleeney Camembert, Oakwood Smoked White Cheddar, Vintage White Cheddar, Gortnamona Goat’s Cheese and Brie with Garlic - it makes for the perfect gift.

It has become a staple tradition in many households to serve a showstopping charcuterie board at Christmas time. This year, why not try piecing your own together and tailoring it to your taste. From top-quality Deluxe range favourites including the Deluxe Irish Baking Camembert and Garlic Brie to the Deluxe Rollitos Selection of Serrano & Manchego, Chorizo & Gouda or Speck & Gran Castelli - there is a great selection to choose from. If adding meats to your board, the Deluxe Spanish Meat Platter is the one for you.

For the sweet-toothed foodie, Lidl NI has a range of sweet treats and delicious desserts which are sure to satisfy that sweet craving. The retailer has a great selection of local Irish luxury chocolates, at amazing prices choose from. The Deluxe Luxury Irish Collection, Deluxe Irish Cream Liqueur Truffles and the Deluxe Irish Bar Collection make for an ideal stocking filler or Christmas gift.

It wouldn’t be Christmas without having a traditional mince pie on the table to offer guests when arriving to exchange gifts. This Christmas Lidl NI will stock a range of the traditional dessert including the Irish Mini Mince Pie Gift Pack, the Deluxe Luxury All Butter Mince Pies (6pk) and Luxury Topped Mince Pie Florentines.

The retailer’s favourite Deluxe Macarons Gift Box is a must have this Christmas. Made in the traditional French pâtisserie way, the macarons are sure to delight. Lidl NI stores also have a range of traditional Deluxe Christmas Cakes and puddings on offer including the Deluxe Luxury Rich Fruit Cake the Fully Iced Christmas Cake, the Deluxe 24 Month Matured Christmas Pudding the Deluxe Matured Christmas Pudding and the showstopper this Christmas, the award winning Irish Wild Burrow Gin or Dundalgan Irish Whiskey Pudding. If you love puddings, then you are sure to be in for a treat with this fantastic festive range.

Whether you are having family or friends over this Christmas, Lidl NI has everything you need to entertain guests. Pick up a selection of these easy to prepare Partytime canapes, from chicken skewers and the indian selection to Pork & Chorizo Cocktail Sausage Rolls and all-time favourite - Deluxe Irish Sausages Wrapped in American-Style Bacon aka ‘pigs in blankets’. Entertaining has never been so easy.

Lidl NI also has a great selection of vegan and plant-based products in store to ensure that you don’t miss out this Christmas. The free-from range includes a Deluxe Vegan Festive Beetroot or Root Veg Roast, a Deluxe Vegan Festive Nut & Veggie Roast with Gravy, Deluxe Vegan Cocktail Sausages and the Deluxe Vegan Stuffing Balls.

For cocktail connoisseurs, there’s nothing more festive than sipping on the retailer’s Hortus Gingerbread Gin beside a roaring fire this Christmas or if sherry is your nearest and dearest’s drink of choice for the holiday season, try Lidl NI’s Sherry Cream. Another firm favourite is the retailer’s award-winning Wild Burrow Irish Gin.

New to stores this year, why not pick up the ideal addition to any drink’s cabinet - the Deluxe Negroni; Deluxe Espresso Martini or the Deluxe Triple Sec. Lidl NI will also have a range of Dundalgan Irish Whiskey available.

Lidl NI’s ‘More for Everyone this Christmas’ range is available in all 41 stores across the region with additional items being added on a weekly basis.

