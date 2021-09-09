Fewer NI homes available for sale could impact on sales and prices, according to survey

Whilst sales activity held up in August (with a net balance of +32% of respondents saying that there was an increase in newly agreed sales), surveyors expect this to moderate over the months ahead.

A net balance of +4% of respondents said that they expect the number of sales to rise between August and October.

This was significantly down on the net balance just a few months ago (+59 in May).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terry Robb, Head of Personal Banking at Ulster Bank reveals more about the current housing activity in Northern Ireland

And with fewer properties becoming available for sale, respondents expect prices to continue to edge upwards due to the imbalance between supply and demand.

A net balance of +38% of respondents expects prices to be higher in three months’ time than they are now.

Samuel Dickey, RICS Northern Ireland Residential Property Spokesman, said: “In many respects the market is normalising at the minute post Covid and post the Stamp Duty holiday.

“But whilst the market has eased relative to an exceptionally strong stretch earlier in the year, there are still many factors likely to drive a solid market going forward including supply and demand.

“Given the real shortfall in new listings becoming available, there remains strong competition amongst buyers, and this is maintaining a significant degree of upward pressure on house prices. What’s more, prices are expected to continue to climb higher over the year to come, albeit the pace of increase is likely to ease somewhat in the months ahead.”

In terms of supply and demand, respondents pointed to buyer interest continuing to be strong in August, with a net balance of +19% of respondents indicating that there was a rise in new buyer enquiries in the month. However, with a net balance of -4% for instructions to sell, surveyors indicated that there was less stock available for them to choose from.

Terry Robb, Head of Personal Banking at Ulster Bank, added: “We continue to see good demand and are responding to customers’ needs and wants. In addition to introducing our Green mortgage and our 95% mortgage earlier this year, we have added a Green Re-mortgage which offers a preferential interest rate to new or existing customers who are looking to re-mortgage an energy efficient property. We are the principal banking sponsor supporting COP26 in Glasgow this year and we want to act as a catalyst in supporting the reduction of the carbon footprint from residential properties.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.