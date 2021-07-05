FFNI Consortium awards Fibrus £23m contract to deliver next generation connectivity

Leading telecoms provider, Fibrus has been awarded a major multi-million pound contract to deliver critical digital infrastructure on behalf of the Full Fibre Northern Ireland Consortium (FFNI).

Valued at over £23million, successful completion of the contract will see over 900 public-sector buildings connected to a hyperfast broadband service across Northern Ireland.

The FFNI Consortium, which is made up of 10 councils outside Belfast and the Business Services Organisation (BSO), is led by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DCMS Project Director Billy McClean, Fibrus Chief Executive Dominic Kearns and Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Christopher Jackson

The project aims to expand the high-speed fibre broadband footprint in NI having secured funding from the Department of Digital Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) through the Local Full Fibre Network and Rural Gigabit Connectivity programmes.

Following the award of the contract, full fibre ‘gigabit capable’ broadband is now being installed in public sector buildings, such as Council buildings, community centres, fire stations, GP surgeries and health clinics across NI.

The aim of the project is to improve digital transformation across partners and use these public sector hubs to stimulate the acceleration and wider roll-out of faster, more reliable broadband to nearby residential and commercial properties through separate commercial investment plans.

Improved connectivity became vitally important during the current Covid-19 pandemic, which made online, remote and digital access a necessity UK Digital Infrastructure Minister Matt Warman, said: “This broadband boost for Belfast shows our plan to build back better is delivering for people and businesses, and I am thrilled to announce we will allocate £24 million to replicate its success in every region in NI. The upgrades will push down the throttle on internet speeds at thousands of homes, businesses and public buildings, and thanks to our £1 billion deal with mobile operators, people will have access to fast and reliable connectivity on the move too.”

Fibrus Chief Executive, Dominic Kearns, explained: “We are delighted to have been awarded this significant contract by FFNI. The objectives of this programme directly align with ours – extending full fibre infrastructure into as many areas of NI as possible.

“Delivering this critical infrastructure to all these council and public-sector buildings allows us to extend the network further into the surrounding homes and businesses that are in much need of our services. At Fibrus we are committed to playing our part in delivering the policy objective of achieving ubiquitous full fibre coverage as set out by the Government and this project will help bring that one step closer.”

Chairperson of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, Cllr Cathy Mason, continued: “This project really demonstrates the value of collaboration across public sector organisations. Full Fibre will supercharge our digital capacity and help deliver the best possible services to businesses and residents across district.

“The investment from DCMS will also unlock considerable economic value across the North of Ireland whilst making it easier for suppliers to provide full fibre to nearby businesses and residential properties, so the positive impact will be even more far reaching once complete.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, added: “On behalf of Derry City and Strabane District Council, I would like to thank the Department of Digital Culture, Media and Sport for their generous funding to bring the delivery of next generation connectivity in our public sector buildings to this crucial stage.

“The finished project will boost the efficiency of many of our critical public services by allowing them to avail of a faster, more reliable broadband connection while nearby residential and commercial properties will also benefit.

“The Covid 19 pandemic has brought the importance of high speed online, remote and digital access into sharp focus and it is crucial to our goal of building a thriving, prosperous and sustainable City and District as laid out in our Strategic Growth Plan.”

Work to complete the new full fibre network for public sector sites is expected to be completed with minimal disruption by December 2021.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.