Fibrus full fibre rollout reaches 50,000 NI premises

Having already reached 58,000 homes and businesses with its full fibre network, Fibrus continues to deliver on its commitment to rural and regional underserved areas.

With a total planned capital investment of over £350million in their new full fibre infrastructure, which is currently rolling out at a speed of 14km a day, Fibrus is bringing full fibre broadband to more and more towns and villages over the next four years. These areas have previously been afflicted by a deepening digital divide, and once connected to the Fibrus hyperfast full fibre network will be provided with next generation access (NGA) gigabit capable broadband speeds.

Fibrus Chief Executive, Dominic Kearns, said: “Over the last 12 months, Fibrus has travelled the length and breadth of Northern Ireland, meeting with local communities and introducing our hyperfast full fibre network to their areas. We understand the transformative impact our work has on every home and business owner we connect, so we are delighted to have reached this major milestone and have passed just over 58,000 premises in such a short period of time. Today our build rate is over 14km of cable every day - a phenomenal run rate for a company like ours which is still scaling up.

“We are incredibly proud of all our people and teams, those in the office, those working from home and those on the ground, that are improving people lives by delivering this project. It is their commitment to delivering the vision of this company that has enabled us to reach communities that until now have been left in the digital wilderness.”

Last year, Fibrus was awarded Project Stratum, the NI Executive multi-million pound contract to transform broadband connectivity for approximately 76,000 homes and businesses. Together with their own commercially funded projects,Fibrus are on track to surpass their 100,000 premises target by the end of 2021.

Dominic continued: “We’re well on our way to delivering to over 40% of the homes and businesses in NI, and with the cities and major towns being delivered by others, we believe NI will be the first region on these islands to have 100% coverage of full fibre broadband. We are committed to helping achieve this.”

