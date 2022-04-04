Fibrus’ investment in NI now exceeds £0.5bn as it secures a further £220m in funding

The investment will fund the company’s roll-out in NI where it is investing £0.5 billion to reach 330,000 previously underserved homes.

Fibrus is committed to delivering world-class broadband services to rural and regional areas of NI and its network has already reached over 120,000 homes and businesses.

The increase in speed and access to full fibre broadband will position NI as the lead region for high-speed connectivity, driving economic growth and community cohesion.

Colin Hutchinson, Fibrus, Angela McGowan CBI NI and Dominic Kearns, founder of Fibrus

The investment in increased connectivity is funded by public and private capital including Project Stratum, the NI Executive scheme which has provided £197m to boost rural broadband connections. Colin Hutchinson, chief financial officer with Fibrus welcomed the funding partnership.

He explained: “We are very well aware of the importance of high-speed broadband across NI and with every connection we make, we are making lives better. Too many homes and businesses have been left behind by other broadband providers and that is not acceptable.

“This latest investment helps us to meet our current plan of connecting 330,000 premises and we are already well ahead of schedule.

“Together we are improving lives, connecting communities, and growing the economy. We are making NI a better place to live, to work and to invest in.”

The business community in NI has welcomed the regional roll out of full fibre broadband.

Angela McGowan, director of CBI NI, said: “Up to now too many companies and entrepreneurs in more remote areas of NI have been left behind as the economy moved online.

“By ensuring that every premises has access to reliable, quality broadband in a short timeframe, we are giving NI a competitive advantage which will be the envy of other regions.

“This investment by the UK Infrastructure Bank is a great vote of confidence in Fibrus and in the NI economy.”

John Flint, chief executive officer of the UK Infrastructure Bank, added: “I am very pleased that we can play a part in supporting homes and businesses across Northern Ireland to access fast and reliable broadband.”

