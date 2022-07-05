Fibrus opens new ‘central hub’ in Belfast

The milestone illusatrates the full fibre broadband provider’s committed to delivering world-class broadband services to rural and regional areas in Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

With a network that has already reached just over 120,000 homes and businesses, Fibrus recognises that only by aligning its service innovation, agent capabilities and customer expectations, can it provide a transformative opportunity to foster customer loyalty and satisfaction.

The new NI centre will act as the central hub for Fibrus’ service delivery function, representing another major investment in the ever-growing company and in the local economy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Burrows, procurement director at Fibrus, Sharon McGregor, fleet, facilities and office manager at Fibrus, Shane Haslem, Fibrus COO and Liam Mulholland, service delivery director at Fibrus

Neil Burrows, procurement director at Fibrus explained that Fibrus’ decision to invest in the new office premises is to support its expansion across NI and the North of England.

He said: “This 12,000 sq. ft state of the art network operations and customer operations centre in Dargan will have capacity for up to 100 people.”

Liam Mulholland, service delivery director at Fibrus, said that Dargan Crescent will be the central hub for the customer care, billing, installations, network operations and field engineering teams.

He explained: “The launch of this new facility demonstrates Fibrus’ broader commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for our customers. With the growth of Fibrus’ service delivery function and to make sure that we are providing the most efficient and optimal customer experience, it’s vital that all of the colleagues responsible for that customer journey are based in one location. This location will allow us to better respond and communicate with customers.”

Sharon McGregor, Ffeet facilities and office manager at Fibrus, Liam Mulholland, service delivery director at Fibrus, Shane Haslem, Fibrus COO and Neil Burrows, procurement director at Fibrus

Fibrus fleet, facilities and office manager, Sharon McGregor, added: “We are proud to say that the facility will have five electric vehicle charging points on site which helps us build on our CSR goals as we continue to increase our fleet of climate friendly vehicles. The building will also have 24/7 access which will allow us to introduce a new range of network monitoring tools and equipment that will support our quest to deliver a world class service.”