Financial assistance for Northern Ireland businesses to promote tourism overseas

The International Market Access Programme will provide financial assistance to local tourism providers to return to overseas sales activity in core markets, reconnect with buyers, generate valuable business leads and promote Northern Ireland as a world-class tourism destination for group leisure, golf, luxury and business events.

Funding of up to £6,500 per applicant is available with the aim of providing local industry with tangible support to re-engage with international buyers, secure contracts for future years and achieve stand out in an increasingly competitive global marketplace against a range of high profile competitors.

The Programme will operate on a pilot basis until March 31, 2022.

Launching the programme is Natasha Johnston, Tourism Ireland and Eimear Callaghan, Tourism NI

Tourism NI’s business solutions manager, Eimear Callaghan, said: “International group business for leisure, luxury, golf and business events has been at a virtual standstill since the onset of the pandemic. Our overseas markets are vitally important and crucial for a balanced tourism portfolio. Our industry is very keen to return to overseas sales activity and reconnect with buyers. I am confident that through the Market Access Programme we can support our businesses by offering greater access to those markets and help them maximise revenue from overseas tourism.”

She added: “We welcome and encourage applications from appropriate Northern Ireland tourism businesses as this support will be critical for our wider tourism economy as they continue to recover.”

Tourism Ireland’s manager of IMAP, Niamh Kinsella, explained: “As we begin to restart tourism from overseas, Tourism Ireland is delighted to partner with Tourism Northern Ireland, to roll out the Northern Ireland Industry Market Access Programme (NI IMAP). We want to work closely with our tourism partners in Northern Ireland, to help them recover as quickly as possible from the effects of the pandemic and rebuild their business from overseas. Through this joint programme, we will support them to get back out to the international marketplace to promote their product or experience and Northern Ireland – through a range of B2B promotions targeting leisure, business, golf, and luxury travellers.

“Tourism Ireland has just launched our ‘Green Button’ campaign in key overseas markets, to generate awareness of the destination and drive bookings for short breaks and holidays here; so, there’s never been a better time for our Northern Ireland industry partners to be active overseas and help drive the return of international visitors to Northern Ireland.”

Deadline for applications is November 30.

For full details of eligibility criteria and how to apply for the programme, visit: www.tourismni.com/niimap/

A briefing webinar for interested industry will take place on Friday, October 8 at 10am. Register: https://www.tourismni.com/events/ni-imap-information-session/

