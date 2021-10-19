Finnebrogue Artisan scoops PETA Vegan Food Award for its ‘Best Bacon’

As more than one million households in the UK are now vegan or vegetarian, PETA is recognising the latest and tastiest offerings that are making it easier than ever to make the switch with its ninth annual Vegan Food Awards.

Nabbing the award for its Naked Without the Oink plant-based rashers, the County Down–based business was traditionally a meaty company before opening a plant-based factory to meet the booming demand for vegan meats. Its meat-free rashers are available from supermarkets like Tesco and Morrisons and can be found in Costa’s new Vegan Bac’n Bap.

McDonald’s won Best Vegan Burger for its protein-packed McPlant, and Burger King took home the Launch of the Year award for its crispy Vegan Royale. Both are sure to introduce new audiences to vegan food. Other winners include Alexis Gauthier’s vegan restaurant 123V, which nabbed Best Vegan Sushi, and VFC – a start-up founded by Veganuary’s Matthew Glover – which took the prize for Best Vegan Chicken, an award that went to KFC last year.

PETA director of Vegan Corporate Projects Dawn Carr, said: “Vegan picks are so popular they’re landing on the menus of the biggest chains and flying off the shelves of every supermarket. Finnebrogue Artisan is making it easier than ever for County Down locals and people nationwide to be kind to pigs by offering satisfying, savoury plant-based bacon rashers. The future of meat is vegan.”

Each person who goes vegan spares nearly 200 animals every year. Eating vegan also slashes greenhouse-gas emissions and lowers a person’s risk of developing heart disease and cancer.

