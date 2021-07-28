FinTrU announces availability of hybrid working for all employees

Employees will be able to choose a pattern of working which can incorporate both working from home and/or working in a FinTrU office over the course of the week.

FinTrU employees were surveyed to ascertain their working preference with many opting for a hybrid model which combines both working from home and in a FinTrU office.

FinTrU founder and CEO, Darragh McCarthy, said “FinTrU’s response to Covid-19 in March 2020 was initiated with the health and wellbeing of our employees at the forefront.

FinTrU founder and CEO, Darragh McCarthy

“Therefore, we want to continue in this vein and support our employees in maintaining their work/life balance with a career that complements their schedule both inside and outside of the workplace.

“We firmly believe that our solution as a company is what is ideal for our employees.”

Since March 2020, FinTrU employees (and all subsequent new joiners) have been provided with hardware, software, extra monitors and office furniture to transition to working from home.

All new employees are provided with this ahead of their first day of employment. No FinTrU employees were placed on furlough and the company has continued to grow with over 500 new joiners embarking on a career at FinTrU since March 2020.

FinTrU Chief of Staff, Katrien Roppe

FinTrU Chief of Staff, Katrien Roppe, added: “FinTrU’s culture has always been an imperative outlet for our employees and we moved to ensure that it was still maintained in a virtual environment over the past 16 months. We have seen huge engagement company-wide and we will continue to support our employees in a hybrid manner with online and offline initiatives available for all.

“FinTrU is presently refurbishing a number of additional new office spaces across Belfast and Derry/Londonderry as we continue with our ambitious growth trajectory plans.”

FinTrU employees are also provided with additional financial support including a monthly working from home allowance and early payment of their salaries every month.

Darragh concluded: “Having recently been named ‘Workplace of the Year’ at the Digital DNA Awards, FinTrU is firmly committed to ensuring that employees feel supported with the work environment that is most suitable to them.”

