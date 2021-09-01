FinTrU announces expansion with the opening of Dublin office

FinTrU Chief Financial Officer, Steven Murtland, said: “We are very excited to announce our expansion into the Republic of Ireland. Our new site will allow us to hire new talent in a different environment, as well as strengthen our proximity to current and prospective Investment Bank clients in the Irish market. It’s a logical step and testament to our client-centric approach that FinTrU has established an operation within the EU which will support our Tier 1 Investment Bank clients and assist them with the management of their global regulatory requirements.”

Located adjacent to the IFSC (International Financial Services Centre) at the North Dock, the new FinTrU Dublin site will be a marketing office which will primarily support the Business Development team in building out existing and new client relationships across EMEA and North America.

Steven continued: “We have a number of Republic of Ireland residents currently working in our North West Offices in Derry/Londonderry, so the establishment of FinTrU Ireland provides an opportunity for current and future employees to work for a Republic of Ireland-based company whether they are in Dublin, Donegal or working from home. This new site represents our aim to further our global presence with the opening of an office in the EU jurisdiction. Our team here at FinTrU is experienced across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions and our global locations will play a significant role in providing innovative solutions for our growing international client portfolio.”

Modern buildings and offices on Liffey river in Dublin on a bright sunny day, bridge on the right is a famous Harp bridge

FinTrU has hired over 600 people since the beginning of 2020, with remote working and virtual onboarding utilised to help welcome new employees to the company. FinTrU was recently named as ‘Workplace of the Year’ at the 2021 Digital DNA Awards and continues to hire across all sites.

Details about a career at FinTrU Ireland can be found on the FinTrU careers portal.

FinTrU Chief Financial Officer, Steven Murtland

