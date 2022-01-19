FinTrU announces the promotion of Rosalynd Smyth and Stuart Marks to managing director

Rosalynd Smyth and Stuart Marks

FinTrU founder and CEO, Darragh McCarthy, said: “We are delighted to announce the promotion of Rosalynd Smyth to managing director at FinTrU.

“This promotion recognises the contribution that Rosalynd has made to client engagements, her deep level of subject matter expertise and her leadership. We wish her well for the next stage of her career at FinTrU as we embark on an exciting year.”

Rosalynd from Belfast has over 15 years’ experience in the financial services industry, having worked in Compliance in Investment Banking, Private Wealth Management and Investment Management at a leading European Hedge Fund. She holds a BA Hons International Business Degree, awarded by Ulster University and a CISI Diploma in Investment Compliance.

Darragh added: “This promotion recognises the contribution that Stuart has made to FinTrU over the course of his tenure, as well as his impact on client business. Stuart relocated to the U.S. in November 2020 to head up our New York Office and with further expansion to come for FinTrU in New York, this is an exciting time for our North American operations.”

Also from Belfast, Stuart has over 12 years’ experience in the Financial Services industry, having worked in both the Legal and Front Office Risk departments in a number of firms. He holds a Law degree, awarded by Queen’s University, Belfast.

