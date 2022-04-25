FinTrU ‘honoured’ with 2022 Queen’s Award for Enterprise

Darragh McCarthy

The company won the Queen’s Award for International Trade for ‘Outstanding Continuous Growth’ in overseas sales over the last six years.

Headquartered in Belfast, FinTrU has rapidly expanded in recent years with additional global offices in Londonderry, New York, London, Dublin and Maastricht.

FinTrU founder and CEO, Darragh McCarthy, said: “It is an absolute honour for FinTrU to be recognised in this way. The Queen’s Award for Enterprise is an incredibly prestigious accolade with a vast array of highly respected winners over the years. We are delighted at FinTrU to see the hard work of our employees rewarded with this fantastic achievement.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Employing over 1,000 people, FinTrU was founded in 2013 and provides technologically enabled Regulatory Solutions for Investment Banks – specialising in the areas of KYC, Compliance, Legal, Risk & Controls and Operations.

FinTrU chief of staff, Katrien Roppe, added: “We are extremely proud of the FinTrU team who have won this award in recognition of their commitment to expanding the global reach of the company.

“FinTrU’s international trade across Europe, North America and Asia in recent years have led to this award and this accolade is very fitting for FinTrU’s people working on the global stage.”