FinTrU launch two-year charity partnership with Action Cancer

Part of the funds raised throughout the two-year partnership will go towards keeping the brand-new Big Bus on the road.

The new Big Bus is a mobile health detection unit which will visit over 200 locations across Northern Ireland each year, delivering 2,000 health checks and 5,000 breast screenings.

FinTrU Chief of Staff Katrien Roppe said: “FinTrU employees are proud to support Action Cancer and the vital work that they carry out in Northern Ireland. FinTrU has traditionally valued a deep and engaging charity partnership which focuses on both raising vital funds and awareness through employee-driven events and initiatives. We greatly look forward to continuing this goal over the two years of our partnership, and supporting Action Cancer in visiting over 200 locations across Northern Ireland annually with their new Big Bus.”

Conor Winchester, Charity Committee FinTrU, Gareth Kirk, Action Cancer CEO, Katrien Hoppe, Chief of Staff FinTrU, Lucy McCusker, Corporate Fundraising Manager, Action Cancer and Enda Hamilton-Fitzpatrick, Charity Committee FinTrU

FinTrU employees are already fully engaged in fundraising activities – organising many virtual events such as Bingo nights and ‘Wear It Red’ Days. As restrictions ease it is hoped that many more fundraising events can take place such as outdoor sports events and marathons which employees are very keen to take part in. Employees have showed fantastic energy and generosity already donating via salary sacrifice schemes and making donations via online giving.

Action Cancer CEO Gareth Kirk added: “We are absolutely delighted that the staff of FinTrU selected Action Cancer as their charity of choice for the next two years. Although the partnership is still in such early days, FinTrU has already demonstrated superb commitment to making a difference to the community throughout all of Northern Ireland.

“We were therefore very pleased in advance of its first outing to be able to bring the new Action Cancer Big Bus to FinTrU’s Belfast Headquarters. With FinTrU’s support, we look forward to delivering on our Mission of ‘Saving Lives and Supporting People’ across Northern Ireland through the delivery of our cancer awareness, prevention, detection and support interventions”.

FinTrU has plans to support Action Cancer in bringing the Big Bus to both the North West and Belfast to enable the local communities to access both the early detection breast screening services (for women aged 40-49) as well as support and prevention via the onboard health checks (for men and women aged 16+).

For more details on this corporate partnership or how your company can get involved in working alongside Action Cancer, please contact [email protected] or call Lucy McCusker on 07740 909842.

For information about upcoming Big Bus visits throughout NI and to book an appointment visit www.actioncancer.org/appointments

