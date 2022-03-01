FinTrU named in Financial Times Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies for the second year in succession

FinTrU founder and CEO, Darragh McCarthy

The Financial Times, in partnership with Statista, sought to identify the 1,000 European companies with the strongest growth between 2017 and 2020 to feature in their annual FT1000 Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies League Table.

FinTrU currently employs over 1,000 people worldwide including Belfast and Londonderry.

FinTrU founder and CEO, Darragh McCarthy, said: “It is truly an honour for FinTrU to be named in such a prestigious league table for the second year in succession. It is a testament to our people and the commitment, hard work and ambition with humility they have displayed ever since FinTrU was first founded in 2013. Their high quality of work with our clients has led to our employees achieving this global award. Our client partnerships are very strong and we are excited for what the future holds as we continue to expand our product offering on an ever-increasing global scale.”

FinTrU chief of staff, Katrien Roppe

FinTrU is a multi-award-winning technologically enabled Regulatory Solutions company, specialising in the areas of KYC, compliance, legal, risk & controls and operations. Working with investment banks around the globe, FinTrU designs technology-enabled solutions to help their clients meet their regulatory obligations.

FinTrU chief of staff, Katrien Roppe, added “As FinTrU expands into further global markets, these consecutive awards are a fantastic mark of recognition for the company and our people. During 2021, FinTrU opened additional global offices in Dublin and Maastricht to further expand our global reach and market footprint. This is an exciting time for FinTrU and I am very proud of our people in achieving this highly respected global award. Ever since our founding, we have considered ourselves to have a fundamental social purpose to create high-quality professional employment. This is something we continue to maintain and are very proud of.”

