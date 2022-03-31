Firmus energy customers in Ten Towns area hit with 16% gas price increase

The increase will take effect from 3rd May 2022.

Firmus said the announced change in tariffs will mean an extra £3.86 per week on to the average household bill in the Ten Towns area, impacting around 59,000 domestic customers.

The Ten Towns area includes Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Banbridge, Coleraine, Craigavon (including Lurgan and Portadown), Limavady, Londonderry, Newry and more than 25 other towns and villages in the surrounding areas.

The yearly gas bill of a typical household with a credit meter will rise by about £211 per year to £1,504

The Consumer Council said the increase will see the yearly gas bill of a typical household with a credit meter rise by about £211 per year to £1,504. Those customers with a prepayment gas meter (PAYG) will see costs increase by around £201 per year to £1,432.

A tariff change for the Greater Belfast Network area will be announced in the coming days, firmus confirmed.

Niall Martindale, Interim Managing Director of firmus energy, said: “Energy markets remain at very high levels having been adversely affected by the war in Ukraine. This has been reflected across the board with increases in the costs of home heating oil, coal, electricity, and gas. Regrettably the sheer scale of the increased costs involved give us no alternative but to pass on to our customers the higher costs we are having to pay for the gas we supply.

“firmus energy is committed to reducing its tariff for all customers as soon as the market crisis subsides and enables us to do so.”

Mr Martindale continued: “We understand it is a tough time for many of our customers and we have been providing financial and administrative support to the Department for Communities scheme to help those most in need. If any of our customers need further support, I would urge them to call our dedicated local team to see if we can help.”

Customers seeking advice on their natural gas bills or direct debit payments should contact the firmus energy Customer Services team on 0330 024 9000 or [email protected] Telephone lines are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For free and independent advice on how to save energy please contact NI Energy Advice Line on 0800 111 4455.

Raymond Gormley, Head of Energy Policy at the Consumer Council, said: “It is important that consumers are made aware that their domestic gas bills will stay high for at least the next year because the wholesale price that the companies pay for the gas continues to be much more expensive than the norm.

“Unfortunately heating oil prices are also very high, so regardless of the fuel we use, many of us will experience extreme pressure on our household budgets. This will further increase the numbers of people in fuel poverty, as many families may struggle to find the extra money they will now need to pay for heating.”

“As the Winter 2021/22 Emergency Fuel Payment Scheme ends today (31 March 2022), we implore firmus energy, and the wider energy industry, to commit to financially supporting the continuation of a fuel hardship scheme in the coming financial year. For the longer term, it is clear that energy companies, policy makers, the Utility Regulator, charities and the Consumer Council must continue to work together to develop sustainable solutions to help support those in need as the problem of high energy prices will likely be with us for the foreseeable future.”

Consumers who are struggling to pay their energy bills or struggling to pay to top-up their meter should contact their supplier directly for support. Consumers can also get in touch with the Consumer Council for free, independent advice by calling Freephone 0800 121 6022 or by emailing [email protected]