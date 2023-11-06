All Sections
By Claire Cartmill
Published 6th Nov 2023, 12:59 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 13:35 GMT
Northern Ireland’s award-winning hotel, Galgorm, has been recognised for its sustainability standards by Green Tourism.

Galgorm’s latest green credentials recognise the sustainable practices of the hotel across a wide range of areas spanning environmental initiatives, procurement processes, community projects, employee wellbeing and the hotel’s support of active travel initiatives.

Green Tourism champions sustainable business across the globe, promoting greener ways for businesses and organisations to operate, by offering advice on reducing energy use, saving water, waste disposal, ethical buying, community initiatives, biodiversity and more. Its awards certification programme recognises organisations that work responsibly, ethically, and sustainably.

In addition, the new Green Meetings standard recognises sustainable practices specific to meetings and events. This new standard further provides reassurance to clients and customers of Galgorm’s commitment to sustainability.

Speaking of the awards, Tara Moore, head of the sustainability committee for Galgorm, said: “We are delighted to achieve these awards from Green Tourism. They not only convey our commitment to sustainability, but also highlight the hard work, time and investment from our wider team in this arena. We are continuing to invest in this area as a key pillar of our business going forward.”

Andrea Nicholas, CEO, Green Tourism, explained: “In their application for these awards, Galgorm demonstrated an exceptional commitment to sustainable practices. They are leading the way in the hospitality industry in Northern Ireland, as the first hotel to have achieve this award. I have no doubt they will hold tight to this recognition, with many more promising initiatives to come.”

Last year, Galgorm unveiled a detailed plan of action to achieve carbon neutral status by 2030 in a bid to become the first premier hospitality group on the island of Ireland to go fully green as part of a new sustainability commitment.

Comprising the global award-winning Galgorm with its Thermal Village & Spa, the Rabbit Hotel & Retreat in Templepatrick and the Old Inn, Crawfordsburn, as well as two Belfast city centre restaurants, Fratelli and Parisien, Galgorm Collection’s new Green Policy 10-Point Plan will cement its position as one of the UK and Ireland’s most successful and ambitious hospitality leaders.

