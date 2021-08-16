First Minister congratulates Rosie’s Emporium on winning the public’s Best Homeware Retailer

The renowned gift and homeware outlet battled independent retailers across Northern Ireland to win the coveted title.

Thousands of votes were cast for Retail NI’s High Street Heroes campaign, with old favourites and new faces picking up gold, silver, and bronze. The initiative shone a light on Northern Ireland’s independent retailers, with the public choosing their favourite retailers.

Rosie’s Emporium joins a list of Lisburn winners that includes Glasshouse Coffee, who placed second as the public’s Best Coffee Shop. Retailers across the region were celebrated, with Brolly’s Butchers in Cloughmills, McCrum’s Motorcycles in Portadown, and Newcastle’s Wraps Fashion all picking up gold.

Glyn Roberts, Chief Executive of Retail NI; Rosaleen Stewart, Owner of Rosie’s Emporium; Jack Ferguson, PowerNI; First Minister and MLA for Lagan Valley, Paul Givan MLA

Paul Givan MLA, said: “I am delighted to present Rosie’s Emporium with this prestigious award. Our independent retailers have provided amazing support to communities over the last year, and this accolade recognises the fantastic work being done in Lisburn and across Northern Ireland.

“The challenges of the pandemic resulted in fundamental changes within the retail sector. Our local business owners responded with energy, creativity and a determination to keep providing high-quality products and services for their customers.

“I would like to congratulate all of this year’s High Street Heroes NI winners and would encourage everyone to support their local independent retailers as we look to recovery from the pandemic.”

Owner of Rosie’s Emporium, Rosaleen Stewart, explained: “I am thrilled that Rosie’s Emporium has won Best Homeware Retailer in this year’s High Street Heroes awards. Independent retailers like mine have faced significant challenges since the pandemic began, and we are overwhelmed with the support we have received from our local community and across Northern Ireland.

“This award is very much appreciated by us because it was voted by our amazing customers, and we cannot thank you enough for your continued support. As long as the public continue to support retailers, it will keep our high streets in business.”

Retail NI Chief Executive, Glyn Roberts, added: “We are delighted to award Rosie’s Emporium with this year’s Best Homeware Retailer award. The High Street Heroes campaign has been a wonderful celebration of Northern Ireland’s independent retailers. The winners are based across Northern Ireland showing a brilliant regional response to the campaign and emphasising the community support for the retailers.

“It has been a very difficult year for independent retailers, but this campaign has shone a light on how valued they are in their community. I hope the roll out of the High Street Voucher Scheme will continue to boost support for our independent retailers.”

