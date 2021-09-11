Fitpink launches debut store within Belfast’s Victoria Square

The specialist women’s sport and lifestyle brand, which champions women and sustainability, has launched its 1,354 sq ft unit on the Ann Street Mall. As the only female-dedicated sports store in Northern Ireland, this space showcases FitPink’s full range of athleisure wear.

Reflecting its focus on sustainability, all FitPink’s packaging is made from compostable material, acid-free tissue paper and the use of eco-friendly soy-based ink in all printing. FitPink has managed to recycle 99% of all waste to date, and will utilise Victoria Square’s comprehensive recycling facilities to maintain this as a key priority.

Jenni Timony, founder and CEO of FitPink athleisure, said: “FitPink athleisure has grown from strength-to-strength since launching online in 2019, and to open our first store in such a well-received and prime retail location marks a huge milestone for our business. I am so excited for FitPink Fitness to be an accessible option for women in Belfast, and to continue building strong relationships with our much-loved consumers.”

Fitpink opens in Victoria Square, Belfast

Owned by German Commerz Real’s real estate fund, Hausinvest, Victoria Square boasts 694,000 sq ft retail and leisure destination in the heart of Belfast.

Russell Banham, UK Head, Commerz Real, added: “FitPink Fitness is a great addition to Victoria Square’s strong retail offering. This ‘bricks & mortar’ store is a very exciting step for the brand after such a substantial online presence. The new store also emphasises Victoria Square’s role as the key opportunity location for new brands wishing to enter the Northern Ireland market.”

This news also follows the opening of Gym+Coffee, one of Ireland’s leading athleisure brands, which is now open and trading within Victoria Square.

Lambert Smith Hampton and Savills are joint agents for Victoria Square. FitPink dealt direct. Victoria Square is managed by the Lambert Smith Hampton’s Belfast office.

