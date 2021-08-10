Fitpink springs into Victoria Square, Belfast for debut store

Founded in 2019 by Jenni Timony, Donegal-based FitPink athleisure is a specialist women’s sports and lifestyle clothing brand with a strong ethos in championing women and sustainability.

Featuring FitPink’s five-star rated high waisted leggings, t-shirts, sports bras and hoodies, the store will launch in September in a 1,354 sq ft unit on the Ann Street Mall, located on the upper ground level at Victoria Square.

The debut store will also continue the brand’s partnership with NGO, Plan International.

FitPink is set to arrive to Belfast’s Victoria Square in September

With every pair of leggings purchased, FitPink will contribute to Plan International to support campaigns focused on improving the lives of young women and girls around the world.

Sustainability will also be a focal point in the store, with all packaging made from compostable material, acid-free tissue paper and the use of eco-friendly soy-based ink in all printing.

Jenni Timony, founder and CEO of FitPink athleisure, said: “Signing for our first permanent store is a great milestone for FitPink athleisure and there is no better place in which to be making our debut than Victoria Square.

“The centre has a great reach with our existing customers, while also providing a fantastic opportunity to introduce FitPink to even more people than is possible with just an online presence.

“This is a very exciting time and we cannot wait to open.”

Joining FitPink athleisure at Victoria Square is Gym+Coffee.

One of Ireland’s largest and most recognisable athleisure brands, Gym+Coffee has former One Direction star, Niall Horan, at the helm as an investor and advisor.

The brand is opening a 2,300 sq ft space located opposite Calvin Klein and Hollister on Ann Street, the lower ground floor later this month.

Russell Banham, UK Head, Commerz Realm, said: “We have seen a real shift in the appeal of Belfast as a key opportunity city.

“Many people have been tempted back to Belfast from other parts of the UK to benefit from the low cost and high standard of living available.

“It is also incredibly well connected for residents as well as businesses investing in the area.

“Brands are also capitalising on the strength of Belfast city and we are attracting new brands wanting to launch in Ireland.

“Victoria Square offers a great central location for such a launch as it is already home to an aspirational mix of stores.

“Both FitPink and Gym+Coffee are fantastic new entrants for us.”

In addition to the two new brands, Belfast-born artist, Terry Bradley Art, has relocated into a new 1,500 sq ft upsized gallery that is now open and trading.

Bradley specialises in a mix of paper prints and canvases, and has exhibited across the UK and in Spain.

Lambert Smith Hampton and Savills are joint agents for Victoria Square.

FitPink athleisure, Gym+Coffee and Terry Bradley Art all dealt direct. Owned by German Commerz Real’s real estate fund Hausinvest, Victoria Square is managed by the Lambert Smith Hampton Belfast office.

