Former banker and Invest NI CEO join Norbook board

The former chief executive of Invest NI, Kevin Holland has been appointed chief commercial officer, while former banker Kevin Kingston joins as non-executive director.

Kevin Kingston has more than 25 years of business experience and was most recently CEO of Danske Bank UK.

Kevin Holland has over 30 years of experience in the private and public sectors, including with Unilever and Baxter, where he became president of Baxter’s Emerging Markets EMEA region. After working for the UK government in China in a trade role, Kevin then joined Invest NI as CEO in 2019.

Kevin Kingston

They join Norbrook’s board at a time of significant investment and growth at the Newry headquartered business.

Welcoming them, Liam Nagle, chairman and CEO of Norbrook, said: “Their knowledge, experience and expertise will be of great assistance to us as we continue our multi-year investment programme, enhance our product pipeline, and build a strong platform for future growth.”

Kevin Kingston, explained: “Norbrook is one of Northern Ireland’s most impressive businesses and one of the global leaders in animal health, a market currently worth $48billion and set for strong growth. I look forward to working with Liam and the board to help the business continue its excellent progress and to capitalise on the substantial opportunities that lie ahead.”

Kevin Holland, added: “I am delighted to join Norbrook as Chief Commercial Officer at a time when significant capital investment and progress across the business has placed the company in a very strong position to address a robust market demand for improved animal health.”

Kevin Holland

