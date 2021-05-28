Former Dyson head joins Artemis Technologies

Simon was a founding member of the team that created Dyson’s revolutionary digital motor, and will be responsible for the manufacturing of the Artemis eFoilerᵀᴹ, a unique electric hydrofoiling propulsion system that will power the green vessels of the future.

A disruptive innovation that will make high-speed zero-emission maritime transport commercially viable for the first time.

Simon said: “I am proud to be joining the Artemis Technologies team as it works towards the decarbonisation of maritime and playing its part in helping the UK achieve net zero. I’m looking forward to facing new challenges, utilising the knowledge of developing and industrialising a wide variety of products and pioneering technologies, to create incredible new solutions that will change the face of maritime.

Simon Locke joins Artemis Technologies

“What really excites me, and what attracted me to make the move to Artemis Technologies was the opportunity to really push forward the boundaries of new technologies, be part of the electric revolution and play a role in a project that will make a huge impact on sustainability and climate change.

“Having started at Dyson over 20 years ago, I was privileged to experience its rise to global recognition. That same energy is here at Artemis Technologies – there’s nowhere else in the world this close to the leading edge of advancing marine technology.”

Simon’s appointment is the latest high-profile arrival at Artemis Technologies as the company continues a major recruitment drive.

As the lead partner in the Belfast Maritime Consortium’s bid to deliver transformative new marine technology, Artemis Technologies anticipates staff numbers to more than treble to 100 by early 2022 as the project gains momentum.

Dr Iain Percy OBE, CEO, Artemis Technologies, explained: “As we continue to strive to deliver real innovation through unique solutions and products, Simon’s arrival is a true reflection of the calibre of work we wish to achieve here at Artemis Technologies. Having worked across a plethora of projects and products Simon’s wealth of knowledge, expertise, aptitude and reputability will assist our programme to develop a new class of zero- emission high speed vessels of the future while aiding the creation of a high-tech maritime innovation hub right here in Northern Ireland.”

Dyson, founded by tech tycoon Sir James Dyson in 1991 designs and manufactures various household appliances such as vacuums, air purifiers, heaters, hand dryers, bladeless fans, hair dryers, and lights. The firm centred around invention and improvement sells in over 30 countries employing more than 12,000 people worldwide.

