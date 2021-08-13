Former One Direction star, Niall Horan supports Gym+Coffee’s move to Victoria Square creating 15 jobs

Located opposite Calvin Klein and Hollister on Ann Street, the new 2,300 sq ft Gym+Coffee clubhouse concept forms part of the brand’s continued expansion and marks the eigth clubhouse store following the Manchester and London openings. The Belfast debut will create 15 jobs, and the brand continues to look to the future as it plans to double its staff across the company’s HQ and retail stores by the end of 2021.

Gym+Coffee Retail Director, Natalie Conway, said: “Our first Clubhouse in Northern Ireland had to be in a key retail hub for the city to fulfil the demand from our growing audience. Belfast is consistently the most requested location by our fans and Victoria Square stood out as a central spot for people to connect and get involved in the Gym+Coffee sphere. Our Clubhouses are much more than pure retail and we love encouraging people to visit us here to get active and Make Life Richer, especially after the challenges of the past 18 months. We are delighted to join the Victoria Square family.”

Criona Collins, Head of Retail Agency, LSH Belfast, added: “We are pleased to welcome Gym+Coffee to our strong retail line up at Victoria Square. The brand provides a great offer and one that is perfectly aligned with our consumers and fulfils the demand for this very specialised sector. The experience element to the store also provides a unique element and something that sets the debut location apart from other destinations in Northern Ireland.”

Lambert Smith Hampton and Savills are joint agents for Victoria Square. Gym+Coffee dealt direct. Victoria Square is managed by the Lambert Smith Hampton Belfast office.

