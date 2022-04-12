Former trainee appointed as new partner in law firm McKees

Partners of McKees Andrea McCann, Leonard Edgar, Jill Annett, Don Thompson, Chris Ross, managing partner, Philip McBride and Avril McCammon, head of banking

Jill Annett specialises in commercial litigation and acts on behalf of the firm’s high-profile financial institutions and loan funds.

Chris Ross, managing partner, said: “Jill joined McKees as a trainee solicitor almost 14 years ago, so I am very proud to welcome her as our newest partner. She has a wealth of experience and a specialised skillset to support our commercial clients. Jill is a formidable lawyer who has the ability to see solutions that others don’t, she remains steadfastly calm under pressure and has a phenomenal work ethic. I see her playing a key role in helping to steer McKees to new heights over the coming years. Indeed, with the addition of Jill, we now have four partners who started their careers as trainee solicitors within the firm.

“It’s been an exceptionally busy 12 months for the firm. We have seen a 15% growth in revenue and a 10% increase in employees with a further six new team members joining us in the coming months. Our people are our greatest strength and attracting and retaining excellent solicitors is a vital part of our growth strategy. We are committed to investing in the ongoing training and development of our employees to help them progress their careers - and Jill’s new appointment clearly demonstrates this.”

Chris Ross, managing partner of McKees is pictured with Jill Annett