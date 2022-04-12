Former trainee appointed as new partner in law firm McKees
A solicitor who joined McKees as a trainee in 2008 has been appointed as a partner and will play a key role in the strategic direction of the Belfast-based law firm.
Jill Annett specialises in commercial litigation and acts on behalf of the firm’s high-profile financial institutions and loan funds.
Chris Ross, managing partner, said: “Jill joined McKees as a trainee solicitor almost 14 years ago, so I am very proud to welcome her as our newest partner. She has a wealth of experience and a specialised skillset to support our commercial clients. Jill is a formidable lawyer who has the ability to see solutions that others don’t, she remains steadfastly calm under pressure and has a phenomenal work ethic. I see her playing a key role in helping to steer McKees to new heights over the coming years. Indeed, with the addition of Jill, we now have four partners who started their careers as trainee solicitors within the firm.
“It’s been an exceptionally busy 12 months for the firm. We have seen a 15% growth in revenue and a 10% increase in employees with a further six new team members joining us in the coming months. Our people are our greatest strength and attracting and retaining excellent solicitors is a vital part of our growth strategy. We are committed to investing in the ongoing training and development of our employees to help them progress their careers - and Jill’s new appointment clearly demonstrates this.”
Jill Annett, partner in McKees, added: “I am delighted to have been appointed a partner in McKees. The mentorship and guidance I have received from Chris and the other partners has been key in helping to shape my career over the last 14 years when I started as a trainee solicitor and now I’m a partner in one of Northern Ireland’s leading law firms. I am looking forward to being able to help guide our trainee solicitors and experienced teams to realise their full potential and to enable us to provide our local and national clients with the very best legal expertise and service to ensure they achieve their goals.”