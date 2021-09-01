Four Star Pizza ‘kneads’ you...!

Four Star Pizza has launched an apprenticeship programme with plans to create 30 new jobs across its 15 Northern Ireland stores.

The apprenticeship programme is in response to the growing success of the pizza-chain which last year enjoyed its best annual performance since Four Star Pizza was founded in 1986.

Now, to support this continued growth, the company has launched a province-wide recruitment drive to find 30 new apprentices in Northern Ireland. Scott Higginson of Four Star Pizza, explained: “We’re passionate about what we do, in fact we’ve even created a name for our expert pizza makers, Doughologists. We love pizza and we love incredible service, so if we find people with those same values then we have a great starting point and who knows what’s possible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrating the news is former delivery driver, now store owner, Scott Higginson, and model ‘apprentice’, Sarah McDonald

“Our new apprenticeship programme is a great way for people to learn a trade, get an insight into how a business is run and get expert advice from people who were in the same position as them once.

“Typically, our apprentices will work a minimum of 25 hours per week on dayshifts so they can cover all aspects of our business from dough making, which is made fresh in-store every day, to eventually leading their own team. Our six-month program will give apprentices a thorough grounding and unique insight into our business and our hope is that they will develop their careers with us.”

Scott, a former delivery driver, now store owner, feels the pizza business isn’t viewed as a job for life, or a career that people aspire to but, as he explained, you get out what you put in: “Most people don’t realise that working with us can lead to a life-long career that brings with it financial security and a great work culture - but it does require a good work ethic. Starting as a driver and gradually getting a feel for the business allowed me to progress naturally whilst gaining invaluable experience along the way, at every level, which set me up for success.

“Our apprenticeship programme offers a fast track, potentially life-changing, opportunity to others. In return, the apprentices will need to be committed, eager to learn and, with our support, they could go on to build a career they can be proud – just like I did.”

To find out more about the Four Star Pizza apprenticeship programme email [email protected]

Four Star PIzza opened its first Northern Ireland store in Belfast in 1999 and other locations now include Bangor, Dundonald Carrickfergus, Newry, Drumahoe, Derry, Armagh, Newtownabbey, Coleraine, Lisburn and Craigavon.

Last year, the company sold approximately 5 million pizzas, using almost 67 million pepperoni slices, more than 550 tonnes of cheese and 1100 tonnes of flour in the process.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.