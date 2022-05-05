Free advanced digital masterclasses for Northern Ireland SMEs

The technologies at the core of the Digital Surge Programme are blockchain, the internet of things, artificial intelligence/machine learning, data analytics, virtual reality/immersive tech and robotics.

The Innovation Workshop Series conveys the fundamentals of innovation and digital transformation with the advance technology showcases demonstrating the art of the possible and demystifying each of the core technologies.

All the workshops are led by digital experts. Each have successful track records in the field of advanced technologies with the ability to explain each technology in a relatable, digestible, and informative way. They understand that looking to implement new processes into a business through technology can be extremely daunting, so our keen to translate misconceptions and show how simple steps can be made to great effect.

These workshops are suitable for businesses looking to extend beyond an ecommerce website and focus solely on advanced technologies and their potential role in accelerating a business.

These fully funded workshops are eligible for organisations from any sector including manufacturing, tradeable services, retail, tourism, hospitality, agriculture, construction, and social enterprises. You just need to open your mind on how advanced technologies can pivot your business model.

Book a May workshop: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/innovation-digital-transformation-130149