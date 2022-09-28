If so then go along to the Jobs and Careers Fair at the Valley Leisure Centre in Antrim tomorrow (Thursday).

Organised by Antrim and Newtownabbey Labour Market Partnership with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and Department for Communities, the Jobs Fair will run between 12noon and 6pm.

Q Radio will be there with music and freebies. ISL and BSL signers will be in attendance between 12noon and 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross, said: “With over 60 exhibitors attending offering over 1,000 job opportunities, this is a great opportunity for people to see what is on offer from our local employers.

"Opportunities include those in hospitality, marketing, health and social care, manufacturing and much more. I would encourage anyone looking for employment or considering a career change to attend.”A free shuttle bus will operate between Antrim Jobs and Benefits Office and the Valley Leisure Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad