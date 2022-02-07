FSB NI champions the value of Northern Ireland’s apprenticeships

Sam Beattie

Given the concerning levels of skill shortages across many trades in Northern Ireland, apprenticeship programmes will be vital to upskilling young people as well as enabling businesses to shape their future workforce.

Commenting, Tina McKenzie, deputy chair UK, FSB Policy, said: “This week gives us an opportunity to celebrate the significant contribution, which apprentices make to the workplace. They have a vital role to play as part of our economic recovery from the pandemic.”

“I want to applaud the many SMEs who are investing in apprentices, nurturing their skills and fostering future business leaders.”

Ericca McSwiggan

“FSB would really encourage more small businesses to consider apprenticeship schemes.”

A major Maghera based manufacturing company and FSB member, which has been operating for over thirty years has long recognised the importance of apprentices.

Mareanne Bradley, Group marketing manager at Specialist Group, explained: “Apprentices are the lifeblood of the company. There is a definite skills shortage everywhere in trades. If we don’t train from within, we don’t know where we would get our employment going forward.”

Twenty-four-year-old Sam Beattie who is an Apprentice Joiner at the bespoke joinery and fitout business said earning while you learn is the best way to build experience.

“I get on the job training which is really hard to beat. I get to learn from a full-time trainer who’s been in the trade for over thirty years, so he knows the job inside out.”

17-year-old Ericca McSwiggan who is also training to be a joiner at the Maghera company hopes her apprenticeship will enhance her chances of future employability.

“Hopefully, I’ll get a full-time job offer after I complete my two-year course as it will give me a really good start to my joinery career.”

