The general secretary of the Financial Services Union (FSU) has called on all banks in Northern Ireland to pause branch closures until a full review of the retail banking system has occurred.

At the ICTU NI Retired Workers Conference in Belfast, John O’Connell, said: “The rush by the retail banks to digital banking has created a divide between those people able to access online services and people who are cautious or lack the confidence and ability to do their banking over the internet.

“Increasingly we are seeing shops and businesses accept card only and it is difficult to find an ATM that does not charge you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Danske Bank and Ulster Bank are closing branches over this month and October. These closures effect vulnerable people and should not happen.

“The former Minister for Finance Conor Murphy MLA set up a roundtable discussion between the stakeholders in the banking sector last February. Unfortunately, due to the lack of a Government in NI we have been unable to continue. We need dialogue so that a planned approach to change in the sector occurs which protects staff, customers and business.

“A pause on all branch closures until a planned and structured approach to change the sector is the least that customers and staff deserve. We call on all banks in NI to commit to the bank branch structure similar to the approach now adopted by their counterparts in the RoI and to state there will be no branch closures for the foreseeable future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad