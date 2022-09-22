Fujitsu is new Platinum Partner with Catalyst to help grow innovation ecosystem in NI

Claire McBride, Fujitsu account executive, Mark Maguire, Fujitsu enterprise architect, Joe Wilson, Catalyst partner relationship manager, Elaine Smyth, Catalyst director of innovation community, Adam Parkes, Fujitsu account executive, David Clements, client director for Fujitsu NI

The two organisations plan to collaborate on projects aimed at growing the innovation ecosystem in Northern Ireland.

Operating in Northern Ireland for over 40 years, Fujitsu is one of the largest technology employers in the region with over 500 members of staff. The company delivers a wide range of IT services and digital transformation programmes to support the business of government for the Northern Ireland Executive.

As one of Catalyst’s Platinum Partners, Fujitsu will engage with the Catalyst ecosystem to co-operate with other partner organisations and to influence the range of programmes it runs for entrepreneurs and start-ups at all stages of development.

The partnership will look to further enhance the work that Fujitsu and Catalyst do together on projects such as engaging young people in innovation, the Belfast Region City Deal and exploring new opportunities around high performance and Quantum inspired computing.

David Clements, client director for Fujitsu NI, said: “Fujitsu is delighted to become a Platinum Partner for Catalyst. We are committed to Northern Ireland and as a large employer have a vested interest in the prosperity and success of the economy.

“We look forward to co-operating with Catalyst to help develop a wider innovation ecosystem, share ideas and initiatives that help develop a strong and vibrant economy that supports the region. Our mission aligns directly with Catalyst’s in making a more sustainable future through innovation.”

Joe Wilson, partner relationship manager at Catalyst, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Fujitsu on board as a Platinum Partner at Catalyst. Fujitsu bring a wealth of expertise to our growing partnership programme which helps us progress towards our vision of opportunity for all from world-leading innovation.