Full Fibre firms help apprentices reach new heights

Fibrus chief executive, Dominic Kearns and Viberoptix managing director, Naomhan McCrory join Cathal Donaghy to mark Apprenticeships Week 2022 and issue a call for new applicants to join their teams

Fibrus has teamed up with Northern Ireland full fibre specialists Viberoptix to mark Apprenticeship Week 2022 and to celebrate the positive impact apprentices have had across their businesses and the local economy.

The two companies are working in partnership to install a new 21st century full fibre broadband network across the region, including delivery of Project Stratum on behalf of the Northern Ireland Executive.

Stratum is the largest public sector broadband investment in the region with a total Government investment of £197 million and it will bring hyperfast full fibre broadband to 85,000 rural homes and businesses.

Both Fibrus and Viberoptix, which is based in Coalisland, are committed to ensuring apprentices benefit from this significant opportunity.

Almost 50 per cent of new entrant trainees working on the network are apprentices.

Aiming to create more local jobs and help the Northern Ireland economy, Dominic Kearns, chief executive at Fibrus, said: “It’s a privilege for Fibrus to be delivering this transformative project which will change the lives of people living in rural and regional areas and we want to maximise the opportunities it brings even further.

“As a local company committed to supporting local communities, we ensure any work undertaken in our name supports apprenticeships and allows more people to reap the benefits of full fibre.

“A project of this scale should extend to as many people as possible especially students, long term unemployed people or budding fibre engineers.

“We want to create jobs and provide long term careers in the fibre sector.

“We know further education isn’t always for everyone and apprenticeships are a brilliant way to help those who want to enhance their skills or change career achieve their goals.”

As well as establishing a dedicated Training academy last year, Viberoptix now also employs 11 of their recent apprentices.

They are calling for a new round of applicants to join their latest scheme, which will provide trainees with skills to work in fibre engineering and job prospects when they finish.

Managing director of Viberoptix, Naomhan McCrory, continued: “Helping to up-skill workforces and creating employment is something we’re really passionate about at Viberoptix.

“The full fibre sector has uncovered huge opportunities - for Northern Ireland, for rural towns and villages, for local businesses and local people. Our apprenticeships allow us to give back to our communities and support young people find their path.

“And it’s not just us supporting apprentices, they are bringing huge benefits to our business too and becoming integral parts of our team.

“At the end of the day, they are the future of full fibre and will soon be leaders themselves.

“We already have a great team of apprentices out working on the ground, and we look forward to welcoming more on board soon.”

Cathal Donaghy left school in 2020 before becoming a Viberoptix Apprentice.

Urging others to get involved in the apprenticeship scheme and take up the opportunity, Cathal added: “When I left school I started plumbing, but after a while I realised that it wasn’t for me.

“I saw the advert for the Viberoptix Apprenticeship and applied straight away, and joined the team in October last year.

“In less than four months, I have already learned so much and enjoy being involved in such an exciting infrastructure project.

“It feels good to be helping build a network that will improve people’s lives.”

Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week 2022 runs from February 7 - 11.

For more information on the work of Fibrus, visit www.fibrus.com, or to learn more about Apprenticeship Schemes at Viberoptix go to www.viberoptix.com.

