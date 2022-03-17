Galgorm unveils new green action plan and pledges 2030 carbon neutral target

Galgorm ‘goes green’ on St. Patrick’s Day with launch of new Sustainability Plan with the aim to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Northern Ireland’s Galgorm Collection has unveiled a detailed plan of action to achieve carbon neutral status by 2030.

The company aims to become the first premier hospitality group on the island of Ireland to go fully green as part of a new sustainability commitment.

Galgorm’s sustainability committee members Tara Moore, head of spa operations, Vincent Gardiner, facilities manager and Jonny McKay, hygiene safety and compliance manager

Comprising the global award-winning Galgorm with its Thermal Village & Spa in Ballymena, the Rabbit Hotel & Retreat in Templepatrick and the Old Inn, Crawfordsburn.

And with two Belfast city centre restaurants, Fratelli and Parisien, Galgorm Collection’s new Green Policy 10-Point Plan will cement its position as one of the UK and Ireland’s most successful and ambitious hospitality leaders.

From waste management to water use, energy and transport, every area of the Collection’s operations will be positively impacted by its initial first-stage plans to 2026 – ultimately becoming carbon neutral across the entire estate by 2030.

As the largest property in the Collection spanning 380 acres, Galgorm is currently progressing installation projects to commence later this year in both solar and hydro power, harnessing the power of the River Maine which flows through Galgorm Estate.

An additional 3,000 native trees will also be added at Galgorm with a focus on improving biodiversity in the area.

Galgorm is also engaged in activity with a number of partners in the local area to further enhance green space and open up access to the estate with additional walkways and cycle networks.

Galgorm Collection has also pledged to introduce a fleet of zero-emission vehicles and to increase the number of EV chargers available across all its properties.

With a focus on its guests, the comprehensive plan also prioritises a sustained focus on healthy living, wellbeing and diversity.

Key initiatives include introducing new outdoor pursuits at Galgorm, developing a new £250,000 state-of-the-art fitness suite at The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat, developing an outdoor spa at The Old Inn and introducing a refreshed wellbeing programme and revamped menus focusing on healthy eating across all properties.

Commenting on the St. Patrick’s Day launch, Tara Moore, head of spa operations and chairperson of the sustainability committee, said: “Carefully considered and consulted at every level, our sustainability pledge and plan of action will realise our goal to create an exciting, fully sustainable destination that works for the environment, our guests, our team and communities.

“We are open, transparent and ambitious in our plans and we are committed to continually reviewing and reporting on our progress and successes in the months and years ahead as part of our shared cleaner, greener future.”

At the heart of Galgorm’s ongoing and established plans is a focus on supporting local communities.

From litter picks to charity fundraising events in aid of partners the Simon Community and Community Rescue Service, Galgorm’s team of over 800 employees are actively engaged in a programme to give back and support communities across Northern Ireland.

In April 2020, Galgorm donated £750,000 worth of experience vouchers to the Northern Health & Social Care Trust frontline staff in recognition for their hard work, bravery, and commitment to helping patients throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Additionally, Galgorm Collection confirmed the rollout of an enhanced benefits package for all eligible team members last October, including a £1 million investment into premium private health care cover over the next five years as part of its ongoing commitment to investing in its people and staff.

