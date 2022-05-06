‘Game-changing’ glamping pod manufactured by Antrim firm to be revealed at Balmoral Show

Luxury lodge designer Samlingen is to mark its debut at the Balmoral Show with the launch of its ground-breaking Hydda glamping pod.

Northern Ireland’s biggest agricultural show gets underway on Wednesday (May 11) with more than 100,000 people expected to flock to the Lisburn showpiece.

It’s the first time Samlingen will be represented at Balmoral and the firm is delighted to mark the occasion with the unveiling of its luxury, eco-friendly unit which will offer an alternative solution for resort land owners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Designed by Samlingen founder and creative director James Walsh

Designed by Samlingen founder and creative director James Walsh to help meet the rising demand for five-star staycations in the wake of the pandemic, the Hydda was produced by the company’s manufacturing partner Jans Offsite Solutions at Caulside Drive, Antrim.

Hydda highlights include all-timber frames with high thermal efficiency thanks to rockwool insulation, state-of-the-art LED lighting, and the option as an off-grid solution with the units able to hold water and waste tanks underneath the kitchen and bedroom floors. With solar panels, a 100% off grid solution can be integrated into the design.

There is an integral sofa bed, kitchen, bathroom and dining table which can all be designed to suit individuals’ preferences, easily turning a day-time living-room space into a cosy bedtime area.

Mr Walsh believes the innovative folding technology, which helps transform the internal space, combined with the luxury Scandinavian design, will prove a game-changer in the glamping sector.

Hydda glamping pod

“Having never previously been involved with the Balmoral Show, I’m really looking forward to it,” he said. “Bringing leisure into the farming industry is a big government push and these units can bring in additional revenue to help support the farming community.

“These units are built to a superior standard than traditional glamping pods and it’s brilliant to bring luxury design down to this level of glamping so it will be more accessible for a lot of people. There are a lot of one-off products that cater for the high-end market but nobody is trying to make this accessible to the general public.

“I’m delighted to say that a luxury hotel-standard modular construction experience is now available in the UK in scale for the first time.

“Generally, this is for the mass market, the likes of parks, hotels and golf clubs. I think it will be ideal for people with existing assets, like farmers, for example, who want to look at setting up a glamping site.

Hydda glamping pod

“We have a canopy and covered area at the front and there is a lot of glass connecting the inside to the outside. We are keen to keep promoting environmental experiences for guests and it was important that the design helped connect with nature.

“It’s our most innovative design to date and having been manufactured locally and having such a strong connection with the local community, it’s fantastic to unveil it at the Balmoral Show.”