Garret Kavanagh appointed as director of Openreach Northern Ireland

Garret, who’s most recent role was Senior Manager of Infrastructure Delivery, has more than 10 years’ experience in Openreach NI and replaces Mairead Meyer who recently stepped down after five years in the role.

Meanwhile the company has announced 17 more rural towns and villages where it will be building Ultrafast Full Fibre broadband to over the next 18 months. The locations span the length and breadth of the region, from Belleek in Co. Fermanagh to Stewartstown in Co. Tyrone to Cushendun in Co. Antrim and Killinchy in Co. Down. As a result, these locations will be able to access download speeds of up to 1Gbps, that’s up to 10 times faster than the average home broadband connection. That means faster game downloads, better quality video calls and a higher resolution movie streaming.

This announcement comes alongside plans to add an additional £30 million to the £100 million investment Openreach recently announced for Northern Ireland between 2021 and 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Garret Kavanagh, new director of Openreach Northern Ireland

Garret said: “We’re undergoing a once in a generation upgrade to our broadband network from copper to Full Fibre. We are delighted that we will be building Ultrafast Full Fibre broadband to 17 more rural towns and villages over the next 18 months and investing a total of £130 million in Northern Ireland between 2021 and 2022. 700,000 homes and businesses will be able to access Ultrafast Full Fibre technology by March 2022, that’s 75% of properties across Northern Ireland. We’re extremely proud to be building a strong and resilient network that will meet the needs of everyone, now and for decades to come. It’s a fantastic time to step into the role of Director of Openreach Northern Ireland.”

Garret paid tribute to Mairead for her years of ‘dedicated service and commitment’.

“I am delighted to be taking over from Mairead, who has been a colleague and friend for many years and look forward to working with the team to achieve our shared vision of driving the country’s digital future. I want to wish Mairead the very best in her next endeavour.”

In his new role as Director, Garret’s focus will be on continuing the build of Northern Irelands largest Ultrafast Full Fibre network – an even faster, more reliable and future-proof broadband network which will be Northern Ireland’s digital platform for decades to come.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.