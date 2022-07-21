Gary McAreavey appointed MD of Jans Offsite Solutions

With over 30 years’ experience in manufacturing and operations management within the engineering and construction industries, Gary has held a number of senior positions in many different sectors including aerospace, medical and plastics recycling and extrusion.

He was also self-employed for approximately eight years, where he was engaged in a number of engineering, fabrication and construction projects within a wide range of industries.

In his new role, Gary will use his skills in new product introduction, setting up and redesigning production cells, lean manufacturing techniques, new technology introduction and creating and leading teams to drive Jans Offsite Solutions forward.

Gary McAreavey has been appointed managing director of Jans Offsite Solutions in Antrim

Meanwhile Samantha Thompson, a chartered certified accountant (ACCA) with an MSc in Professional Accountancy, has been appointed head of finance at Antrim based company, the Jans Group.

She brings a wealth of experience, having held previous roles in industries including manufacturing, FMCG, telecoms and finance consulting. Samantha’s skillset specialises in effective leadership, financial best practice and commercial finance business partnering.

In her new role, Samantha is responsible for the management of the finance function across all companies under the Jans Group.