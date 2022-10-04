Phil Murray, NI Chamber, Seamus McGuckin, AIB and Michael Herron, Gilbert Ash

Delivered in partnership with AIB, it will take place in Mossley Mill, Newtownabbey on Thursday, October 13 at 9am.

Michael Heron, sustainability lead at Gilbert-Ash will share how the company has built relationships with key stakeholders by understanding their expectations, outlining the positive impact these interactions have had on the business strategy.

Susannah Cooke, senior consultant within KPMG sustainable futures will outline what steps businesses can take to engage with internal and external stakeholders, as well as how to work with suppliers on tracking emissions.

Attendees will leave with an understanding of how to integrate differing stakeholder perspectives into sustainability planning and the importance of engaging communities.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with other business owners, managers and directors in attendance.

Successful Sustainability with AIB is delivered as part of NI Chamber’s Learn Grow Excel programme.